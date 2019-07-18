Thursday, July 18, 2019

Christmas in July at DriveThruFiction

It's time for Christmas in July at DriveThruFiction. You can pick up many of my titles, including individual short stories, and my latest collection for 25% off at https://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/2805.
They are listed with the Nomadic Delirium Press titles, so just search through for what you're looking for. Also, even if they don't list on the main page as 25% off, they are listing on the product pages for 25% off, so order away.

What are you waiting for... https://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/2805

Posted by J Erwine at 12:32 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 