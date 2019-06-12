Take one final trip into The Fifth Di...

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
After more than 20 years of continuous publication, the June issue of The Fifth Di… will be the final issue. In this issue, you’ll find fiction from Robert N. Stephenson, Lawrence Buentello, Jeffery Scott Sims, Kendall Evans, and J Alan Erwine.
So, join us for one final trip into The Fifth Di…
Order from us: https://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-fifth-di-june-2019/
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/943878
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/279793
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SYDPPNS
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
