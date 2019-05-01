I just put the finishing touches on a new short short. This story will be appearing in the June 2019 issue of The Fifth Di... For those of you that have followed my career, you probably know that for more than 20 years now, I've been editing The Fifth Di... and the June issue will be the final issue. This story was written as something of a good bye to the writers and the readers that have made this such a great zine.
Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A new story
Posted by J Erwine at 10:40 AM
