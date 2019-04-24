Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Going back to writing sale

As has been mentioned on the Nomadic Delirium Press blog, I am going to be giving up quite a bit of my editorial duties to focus more on my writing. So, I figured it might be fun to let my readers read some of my older stuff for less than they can usually get it for. At Smashwords, most of my collections are available for 50% off. Go to https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/jaerwine and order now.
At DriveThruFiction, you can get most of my collections and also my individual stories for 50% off. Go to https://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/2805 and order now.

Posted by J Erwine at 9:52 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 