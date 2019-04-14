Downsizing Nomadic Delirium Press

As most of you know, Nomadic Delirium Press is basically a one-man operation, and this man has had a very difficult couple of years. Towards the end of last year, I took a promotion at my “real” job in order to keep a roof over my family. That job takes up a great deal of hours. I sometimes work days, other times it’s nights, and sometimes its overnights. Needless to say, this, plus the fact that I’m not as young as I’d like to be, has left me exhausted and with very little free time.
When I got into publishing, it was to be a writer, and I no longer have time to write, and I miss it greatly, and I’m sure not writing is helping to contribute to the depression I constantly feel. So, after a great deal of thought and discussions with my amazing and supportive wife, I’ve decided to severely downscale what Nomadic Delirium Press does over the next few months. The biggest change is that I’m going to be dropping all of the magazines (although I am in discussions with another publisher to try to keep some of them going.)
The changes look like this:
There will be no 2019 issue of The Martian Wave
The June 2019 issue will be the last issue of The Fifth Di…
The July 2019 issue of Spaceports & Spidersilk will be the last issue
Mundanities 2 will be the final issue of that zine
There will be no further issues of Environmental Holocaust
I will continue to read for The Divided States of America, Mars Station Beta, Delirious Doubles, novels, novellas, and collections. There are a few of you that I have spoken to about special projects, I am still open to those. Zines take up a great deal of time, and I want Nomadic to be more of a leisurely activity now as I focus on my writing, instead of a time-consuming drain on my life.
A Poet Explores the Stars will still be published, and Future Syndicate II will still be published (provided I get enough quality submissions.)
I know this is a great disappointment for many, but I need to finally look out for myself. I don’t want to look back at my life and wonder what I might have written…
