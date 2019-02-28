Thursday, February 28, 2019
The Fifth Di... March 2019
Are you ready to take a trip to places you could never imagine? The March 2019 issue of The Fifth Di… will take you there.
Genetically enhanced soldiers, interspecies love, a wild trip to White Sands, a grim future America, and Michigan disappearing are just some of the things waiting for you as The Fifth Di… kicks off yet another year of publishing some of the best small press science fiction and fantasy that we can find.
Order from us: https://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-fifth-di-march-2019/
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/925869
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/267819
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P7XCTXV
No comments:
