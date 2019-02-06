Mundanities is here!

The premier issue of Mundanities: The Zine of Mundane Science Fiction is now available!
Mundane science fiction does not imply boring science fiction. Quite the contrary, mundane science fiction simply means fiction based on plausible science. How can sf be interesting without aliens and interstellar travel, you might ask…well, Mundanities answers that question with five fantastic stories that are based on very realistic science.You get the start of the second American revolution, a man refusing to give up his rights to technology, genetically engineered animals, genetically engineered athletes, and a prison system gone very wrong.Far from boring, these stories will have you thinking “what if?” And isn’t that really the point of science fiction?
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/922007
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/266022/Mundanities-Issue-1
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NF5P1HS
No comments:
Post a Comment