You can pick up many of our titles for 19% off throughout the month of January from various sites. You can save at our store on print and e-titles at https://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/shop by using the coupon code "2019" at checkout. You can also save on our e-book titles at DriveThruFiction at https://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/2805/Nomadic-Delirium-Press. Finally you can save on many of our e-books at Smashwords* at https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/nomadicdelirium.
*Smashwords does not allow e-books to be priced lower than 99 cents, so not all of our titles are on sale there.
Wednesday, January 02, 2019
New Years sales
