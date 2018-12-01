The Fifth Di... December 2018

The December issue of The Fifth Di… takes you to worlds you could never imagine. A girl and her familiar on the run; a man who knows too much, and then learns he might not know enough; an alien ship crashed on a new world where they may be exposed to new ideas that are too frightening for their ideology; a reality TV series like none you’ve ever seen before; a shepherd taking a boy on a journey that he can never be prepared for; and a magical chocolate maker obsessed with anger and revenge.
Saturday, December 01, 2018
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment