Monday, December 03, 2018
PDF Book of the Week for December 3rd
For one week only, get The Divided States of America Vol. 1 for 50% off from DriveThruFiction at https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/253968.
No one can say with any reasonable certainty when the United States of America began to fall apart. Many point to the presidential election of 2016, but most believe the breakup started long before this. Now, in the year 2110, the former United States is made up of 13 nation-states and The Wastelands. Some of the nation-states have prospered under self-rule, while others have declined. Some nation-states are very accepting of outsiders, while others trust no one…sometimes not even their fellow citizens. There is chaos in some places, and order in others…sometimes too much order.
Posted by J Erwine at 9:31 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
I really liked your article and the photo is super. Thanks you.
Post a Comment