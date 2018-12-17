Goodbye Mosi

On Thursday, November 13th, Mosi, my best feline friend for the last 19 years, crossed the Rainbow Bridge. It has been a real struggle for me since then. I’ve always loved animals, and pets have always had a special place in my heart, but Mosi was so much more than a pet. For the first half of her life, it was just me and her, and I can remember her waiting for me at the door when I’d get home from work. She learned my routine, and every day, she knew where I was going to go next during my day, and she’d be waiting for me, whether it was the couch, my desk, or wherever I was going. She was the type of cat that loved to snuggle, and even if she had an attitude with others, it was always obvious that she loved me. There were several Thanksgivings and Christmases that it was just me and her, and we’d share a turkey TV dinner together, and then curl up on the couch and I’d watch Star Wars or something as she slept.
Anyone that knows me knows that I’ve dealt with depression throughout my life, and before I met Rebecca, I went through some VERY dark times. Mosi could always tell when I was having my worst days, and she was always there for me. I can honestly say that without that little white fluffball, I might not have made it through those times. That’s what an amazing furry friend she was.
Some people might say that animals don’t have feelings, but those people are ignorant. Animals know how to love, and even if Mosi had a problem with other people, she was my best friend for years.
Everything I do in life somehow reminds me of her, and it will be a long time before I feel normal again, but I’m trying. I’m lucky to have the amazing support of Rebecca. I don’t know if I could get through this without her.
No comments:
Post a Comment