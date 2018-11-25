From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Now through the end of Cyber Monday, you can save 33% on all of our titles from DriveThruFiction and DriveThruRPG. Simply go to https://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/2805/Nomadic-Delirium-Press or https://www.drivethrurpg.com/browse/pub/2805/Nomadic-Delirium-Press and start shopping today.
As a result of this sale, the PDF Book of the Week will be on hold for one week...
Sunday, November 25, 2018
Cyber Monday sale
Posted by J Erwine at 12:54 PM
