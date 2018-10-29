PDF Book of the Week for October 29th

For one week only, get The Opium of the People by J Alan Erwine for 50% off from DriveThruFiction at https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/65438
After a near-miss of a giant comet, the American people fall under the control of a radical right-wing fundamentalist Christian government, ruled by the Grand Patriarchs, that slowly strips away their freedoms and establishes a rule of law that even the dictatorships of the 20th Century couldn't have dreamed up.
Forced into virtual seclusion, Edward Silverberg, a former English Lit professor, finds himself on a path that will lead to either his destruction, or the destruction of the Grand Patriarchs...or maybe both.
Forced into virtual seclusion, Edward Silverberg, a former English Lit professor, finds himself on a path that will lead to either his destruction, or the destruction of the Grand Patriarchs...or maybe both.
No comments:
Post a Comment