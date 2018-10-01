PDF Book of the Week for October 1st

For one week only, get Seedlings on the Solar Winds for 50% off (that's $1) at DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/65440
America as a fascist state, soldiers driven to terrorism, insane computers, insane humans, insane aliens, these are just some of the things waiting for readers in the pages of this new collection from prize-winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine.
Seedlings on the Solar Winds contains sixteen stories that will have readers questioning what reality really is, and wondering what the future of humanity might be.
"J Alan Erwine is a master at placing believable characters into plausible, and often dark, futures. In the process, he unflinchingly explores what is both base and noble about humanity." - David Lee Summers, editor of Tales of the Talisman and author of Heirs of the New Earth
"...Erwine always presents a banquet of plots and characters [not all of them human], generously seasoned with pith. You can relish him as the main course in your reading, or save him for dessert..." - Tyree Campbell, author of Nyx and The Dog at the Foot of the Bed
