PDF Book of the Week for Oct. 22nd

For one week only, get Delirious Doubles Presents The Impossible Child and The Games Go On from DriveThruFiction for 50% off at https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/250554
Delirious Doubles presents two stories from different authors. This edition gives you The Impossible Child by Tyree Campbell…a woman from another world has come to Earth to study the fallen society of the planet. Early in her mission she is raped by a gang of marauders and becomes pregnant with a daughter. Now that it’s almost time to return to her own world, she must decide what to do with her young daughter…take her with her or leave her behind on the hostile planet…or does she even have a choice.
You also get The Games Go On by Mike Morgan…a woman is born as an adult into a world where her family has sold her into indentured servitude as a gladiator, a gladiator that is meant to fight for the masses, but when there are no battles, she begins to wonder what’s really going, and once she learns the truth, she’ll be forced to decide what to do with the information.
