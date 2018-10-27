Saturday, October 27, 2018

Environmental Holocaust is coming!

The debut issue of Environmental Holocaust will be here in a few days, but you can download your copy today, and you can save $1 off the cover price by ordering at https://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/environmental-holocaust-november-2018/
The debut issue of Environmental Holocaust brings you four stories about possible bleak futures that could be possible if we don’t start to protect the planet better. Killer viruses, dying soil, even more persecution, and dying oceans are just some of the things waiting to scare you in this issue. Grab a copy, and think about making a difference.
Posted by J Erwine at 1:17 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 