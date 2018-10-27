Environmental Holocaust is coming!

https://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/environmental-holocaust-november-2018/
The debut issue of Environmental Holocaust brings you four stories about possible bleak futures that could be possible if we don’t start to protect the planet better. Killer viruses, dying soil, even more persecution, and dying oceans are just some of the things waiting to scare you in this issue. Grab a copy, and think about making a difference.
Saturday, October 27, 2018
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment