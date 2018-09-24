Monday, September 24, 2018
PDF Book of the Week for September 24th
For one week only you can get Manic Musings of a Maniacal Mind by J Alan Erwine for 50% off at DriveThruFiction by going to https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/246612
For more than two decades, editors have been publishing the works of J Alan Erwine, exposing you, the reader, to the dark recesses of the author’s mind. Now, all of those stories have been combined together into one massive tome.
Get a glimpse into Erwine’s grim view of the future, and explore the universe from his slightly off-kilter point of view.
Visit the planets, the stars, the scary places in the human mind, but make sure you’re wearing a seatbelt, because you never know where Erwine might take you next…
