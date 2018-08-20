Monday, August 20, 2018
PDF Book of the Week for August 20th
For one week only, get A Robot, a Cyborg, and a Martian Walk into a Space Bar for 50% off at DriveThruFiction by going to https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/141362
A Robot, a Cyborg, and a Martian Walk into a Space Bar is a serious literary work of science fiction and fantasy stories that looks to delve into...who are we trying to kid? This book is a collection of comedic science fiction and fantasy stories written by some truly talented authors.
The book includes stories from Francis W. Alexander, Lou J. Berger, Wayne Carey, James Dorr, Laura Givens, Alan Ira Gordon, John Grey, Carlos Hernandez, Gilda A. Herrera, Ahmed A. Khan, Sheryl Normandeau, Robert Lowell Russell, John Skylar, Glen R. Stripling, and Scott Virtes.
You'll be taken to alien bars, alien planets, and any funny place these authors could come up with. You'll meet meddling appliances, aliens with strange habits, and aliens trying to live on or visit Earth. There are even time flies and a cloned genius. This collection has everything you need to tickle your funny bone.
