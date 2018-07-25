Wednesday, July 25, 2018
The Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica: Sectors 47 & 48
Sectors Forty-Seven & Forty-Eight are lightly inhabited sectors, but with the Ernya around, there's still bound to be conflict, and if you want mysteries, there's always the remains of star ships that don't belong to any of the "Deep Space" species, plus enough mysteries to keep your players happy for years.
https://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-ephemeris-encyclopedia-galactica-sectors-47-48/
http://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/248206
Posted by J Erwine at 2:26 PM
