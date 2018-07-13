Friday, July 13, 2018
The Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica: Sector 46 (Khruntha Space)
Welcome to Sector Forty-Six, the home sector of the Khruntha. Here you’ll find their homeworld, and many of the worlds they’ve colonized. You’ll also find mysteries just waiting to be solved.
The Khruntha are one of the most brutal and controlling species in the Ephemeris universe, but even they can’t control their own kind, and you will find all kinds of rebellions in this sector as well.
https://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-ephemeris-encyclopedia-galactica-sector-46-khruntha-space/
http://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/247156/
Posted by J Erwine at 10:38 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment