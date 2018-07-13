Friday, July 13, 2018
The Divided States of America Bundle #4
This bundle brings you the fourth set of four stories from The Divided States of America for just $3.
You get “Trial of Payne” by Ian Brazee-Cannon, “Behind the Scars” by Ian Brazee-Cannon, “Frozen Ambitions” by J Alan Erwine, and “Path to a New Life” by Ian Brazee-Cannon.
https://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-divided-states-of-america-bundle-4/
http://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/247212
