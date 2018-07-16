Monday, July 16, 2018
PDF Book of the Week for July 16th
For one week only get Crisis Averted by Laura Givens for 50% off from DriveThruFiction at http://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/171932/Crisis-Averted
What constitutes being human?
Why are gods so bad at poker?
How would you square dance in zero-gee?
What is the alcohol tolerance of a superhero?
When is a good time to visit the universe next door?
Why does Buffalo Bill want a T-Rex?
Is Buggs Bunny transgendered or just a drag queen?
None of these questions are answered herein, but asking them is half the fun.
Posted by J Erwine at 12:45 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment