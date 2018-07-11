Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Last Chance!
Today is your last chance to pre-order your Kindle version of J Alan Erwine's Manic Musings of a Maniacal Mind. We know you want to start reading it first thing tomorrow morning, so order your copy now...https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07F2LNKRZ
For more than two decades, editors have been publishing the works of J Alan Erwine, exposing you, the reader, to the dark recesses of the author’s mind. Now, all of those stories have been combined together into one massive tome.
Get a glimpse into Erwine’s grim view of the future, and explore the universe from his slightly off-kilter point of view.
Visit the planets, the stars, the scary places in the human mind, but make sure you’re wearing a seatbelt, because you never know where Erwine might take you next…
Posted by J Erwine at 11:28 AM
