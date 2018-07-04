Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Have you ordered it yet?
There's still a week left to pre-order J Alan Erwine's Manic Musings of a Maniacal Mind for your Kindle...and we've lowered the price for the duration of the pre-sale!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07F2LNKRZ
For more than two decades, editors have been publishing the works of J Alan Erwine, exposing you, the reader, to the dark recesses of the author’s mind. Now, all of those stories have been combined together into one massive tome.
Get a glimpse into Erwine’s grim view of the future, and explore the universe from his slightly off-kilter point of view.
Visit the planets, the stars, the scary places in the human mind, but make sure you’re wearing a seatbelt, because you never know where Erwine might take you next…
Posted by J Erwine at 10:51 AM
