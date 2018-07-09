In our ongoing effort to publish whatever the hell we feel like, we give you Delirious Doubles. Some of you may be old enough to remember the Ace Doubles, well, this is something like that. We will be pairing two stories together from two different authors and publishing them together. We were originally debating whether we wanted to do novellas or novelettes, but we finally decided, why not do both! And while we’re at it, why not do short stories as well. Some might not like this idea because people have argued in the past that we don’t follow traditional publishing models…OH WELL!
Here are the guidelines. We are looking for science fiction and fantasy stories, no particular themes, no particular styles, just stories that we like. We will then pair those stories up with another story and create a Delirious Double.
SHORT STORIES: These are defined as stories under 7,500 words. Payment will be $10 on publication for first rights. Short story doubles will only be released as e-books.
NOVELETTES: These are defined as stories between 7,500 words and 40,000 words. Payment will be $20 on publication for first rights. Novelette doubles will be released as both e-book and print books.
NOVELLAS: These are defined as stories between 40,000 words and 80,000 words. Payment will be $30 plus 10% of the profits for first rights. (Each author gets 10%). Novella doubles will be released as both e-book and print books.
We are looking for first rights, so no reprints. We also do not want to see stories set in other people’s universes. Other than that, we want you to entertain us. It’s always a good idea to read some of the publications that we’ve released in the past to get some sense of what we’re looking for.
Stories should be submitted as Word or RTF attachments to ndpdeliriousdoubles (at) yahoo (dot) com.
No comments:
Post a Comment