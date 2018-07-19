From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
It's Christmas in July at DriveThruFiction and DriveThruRPG. For the rest of the month, you can save 25% off of all of our titles. Go to http://www.drivethrufiction.com/xmas_in_july.php?manufacturers_id=2805&filters=0_0_0_0_0_44595#selectpub and http://www.drivethrurpg.com/xmas_in_july.php?manufacturers_id=2805&filters=0_0_0_0_0_31815#selectpub to order today.
Please feel free to share these links with everyone you know...and everyone you don't know as well!
Thursday, July 19, 2018
Christmas in July
Posted by J Erwine at 10:43 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment