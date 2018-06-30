Saturday, June 30, 2018
Spaceports & Spidersilk July 2018 is now available
Spaceports & Spidersilk features some of the best science fiction and fantasy fiction and poetry for kids of all ages. The July 2018 issue will take you to places you might never have imagined. It will appeal to your inner child, and hopefully take you back to the places you loved as a child…and if you’re still a child, it will open your imagination to all kinds of new worlds.
This issue features fiction by Janie Brunson, Guy Bellaranti, Laura Jane Swanson, J.G. Formato, and Russell Hemmell. It also features poetry by Lauren McBride, Francis W. Alexander, Fred Kracke, Lisa Timpf, and Robert Shmigelsky.
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/spaceports-spidersilk-july-2018/
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/872224
http://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/245954
Kindle link coming later...
Posted by J Erwine at 11:04 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment