PDF Book of the Week for June 11th

http://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/194576
Nano-Bytes features five stories from Daniel C. Smith that first appeared in The Fifth Di… In these pages you’ll find a virus which has startling effects on a team of archaeologists, parents looking to splice their son’s genes, a man who realizes he is all he can ever be, the unexpected consequences of mating with an alien, and a trip through space that ends up in an unexpected destination.
Monday, June 11, 2018
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment