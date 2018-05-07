PDF Book of the Week for May 7th

For one week only, get The Moth and the Flame by Tyree Campbell for half price at DriveThru Fiction... http://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/236440
Yoelin’s periphery is under attack, and she has to close down her chosen purpose in life—performing Rescues, of children, people, and things. Her investigation takes her into the sordid world of betrayal. Too many people want her dead—including her former boss in Corporatia Security; a crime boss who wants to force her favors in exchange for an old debt; and the head of one of the most powerful corporations in Corporatia. Her only allies are a former lover with his own agenda; a concourse deli operator; and a woman who has sworn to kill her, whatever the cost.
As Yoelin strives to rescue herself, she stumbles upon a dark family secret: she may not be who she thought she was. But can she ever discover who she really is?
