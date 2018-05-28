PDF Book of the Week for May 28th...
For one week only, get Tausana by James B. Baker for 50% off (that's 50 cents) at DriveThruFiction http://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/196433
Tausana is a girl on her way to a new planet. But will her psi talents help her or hinder her in her efforts to fit in?
James B.Baker started the career of many small press writers, and even though he passed away before he saw all of his dreams fulfilled, we at Nomadic Delirium Press are doing everything we can to keep his vision alive.
