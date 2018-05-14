Monday, May 14, 2018
PDF Book of the Week for May 14th
For one week only, get 3 of a Perfekt Pear by Daniel C. Smith for half price at DriveThruFiction... http://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/213718
3 of a Perfekt Pear brings you three stories from the mind of Daniel Smith. Take two trips into space and a trip into the mind. These stories will have you questioning what reality is, and also what our future holds for us. In the end, you’ll be asking yourself, should we embrace the future, or run from it. No matter what, you’ll know that the future will be 3 of a Perfekt Pear…
