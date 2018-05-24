Thursday, May 24, 2018
Download The Fifth Di... early
The June 2018 issue of The Fifth Di... won't be out for another week, but we have it available for download in our store right now! And not only can you download it early, you can also get it for just $1.50. Some people have had problems with downloads from our store, so if you don't get your copy, don't worry, we're e-mailing them out to people who order them...just in case you don't get yours.
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-fifth-di-june-2018/
The June issue of The Fifth Di… brings you six stories that will excite and entice you.
An artist that is nearing the end of his life, and must face the choices he has made; a man who has to make a decision between what is right and wrong, and must face the consequences of that choice; a man undergoes an experiment to have his consciousness transported into a cat in the past, and this too has unexpected consequences; a woman becomes pregnant to help the world government in a way she could never expect; Maksim Gorky visits a concentration camp, and the actions of the inmates, as well as his own actions could have massive ramifications on the future; and a prisoner who has undergone mind alteration returns to Earth, but can he ever escape his past?
Posted by J Erwine at 1:34 PM
