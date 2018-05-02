Back from the doctor. He seems to think the problem is most likely costochondritis (which is basically inflammation of the cartilage connecting the ribs to the sternum. He also thinks there may be two or three detached ribs.
The course of action for now is to stay on the
medication I'm on for another two weeks. After that, we'll try a
different pain med if I'm still in pain. If things haven't improved by
the middle of June, we'll do a CT scan. If it turns out that it is
costochondritis, they're going to try a temporary nerve block. If that
works, they're going to go with a permanent nerve block, killing the
nerves that are causing the problem. If that doesn't work...well, who
knows...
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Diagnosis?
Posted by J Erwine at 9:24 AM
No comments:
Post a Comment