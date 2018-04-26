Thursday, April 26, 2018
The Infestation
Our second Mars Station Beta story...
The loss of Mars Station Alpha has been a mystery, but now three men from Mars Station Beta have gone rogue, and have decided to visit the base.
Will they find the true reason for the loss of the base, and will they then bring about the destruction of Mars Station Beta?
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-infestation/
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/820894
http://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/240286/The-Infestation
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CNDSKS9
Posted by J Erwine at 9:40 AM
