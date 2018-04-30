PDF Book of the Week for April 30th

For one week only, get The Union Man and Other Stories by Eamonn Murphy for half price at DriveThruFiction... http://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/229443/The-Union-Manand-other-stories
The Union Man and other stories brings you three stories from Eamonn Murphy.
An interrogator (torturer) for MI5 is accused of a murder, a murder he couldn’t have committed, but where his investigation takes him will not only change his life, but it will forever change the world.
Happy is a drug that has been legalized in England, but no one can expect the consequences of what that legalization will mean, except for one man, and no one want to listen to him, because everyone wants to be Happy.
Finally, a brief story that is a twist on the princess and the frog tale.
