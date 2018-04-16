Monday, April 16, 2018
NDP Short Collection Bundle
Four short collections from three different NDP authors for just $5. Sample a little from each and discover just how amazing our authors and their stories really are!
This bundle brings you "The Tulku of Titan and the Terror of Titan" by Mike Morgan, "Nano-Bytes" by Daniel C. Smith, "3 of a Perfekt Pear" by Daniel C. Smith, and "The Union Man and other stories" by Eamonn Murphy.
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/ndp-short-collection-bundle/
http://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/239879/NDP-Short-Collection-Bundle-BUNDLE
Posted by J Erwine at 1:18 PM
