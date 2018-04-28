Mundanities
A Digest of Mundane Science Fiction
Welcome to a new science fiction zine being published by Nomadic Delirium Press. This zine will be published twice a year, as both a print and e-zine, on February 1st and August 1st, with the first issue appearing February 1st, 2019.
So, what is mundane SF? It doesn’t mean boring, as some might think. Why would we want to publish magazine of boring fiction?
Mundane SF is defined as fiction focusing on stories set on or near the Earth, with a believable use of technology and science as it exists at the time the story is written. No aliens, time travel, interstellar travel, wormholes, warp drive, ftl, or anything like that.
Sound boring? Not really. Think of all of the science fiction that can and has been written about the Earth and the planets.
RESPONSE TIMES
Our current response time is two months. If you change your e-mail address, please let me know. There are always a few submissions that never get responses because the contributor changes their address.
FICTION
Fiction must be science fiction, and it MUST follow the basic guidelines. I’m looking for stories up to 10,000 words. Reprints will be considered, although preference will be given to first rights stories. I also won’t consider simultaneous submissions. Flash fiction is not likely to be successful with me unless it's absolutely brilliant. I'm not a big flash fan, so please keep that in mind when submitting.
FICTION PAYMENTS
Original stories up to 1,500 words will receive $5.
Original stories between 1,501 and 5,000 words will receive $10.
Original stories longer than 5,000 words will receive $15.
Reprints, no matter the length, will receive $5
POETRY
At this time, we are not reading poetry. If the magazine does well, then we will start taking a couple of poems per issue.
ART
We are not currently seeking artwork.
FORMATS
All submissions must be sent as attachments in rtf or Word. I will read submissions that are sent pasted into messages, but I'd prefer attachments. Every submission must contain the word "Submission" in its subject line, or it will be flushed with all of the spam. I hate to start getting anal, but given the amount of Spam I have to sift through, it just makes my job easier, and a happy editor is always a good thing. Also, all submissions must follow standard ms guidelines...if you don't know what that means, please find out. Your name, byline, and address MUST appear on the submission. All submissions MUST have page numbers. If you want something italicized, please italicize it in the submission. Also, please include a bio with your submission written in the third person.
FINAL NOTES
Don’t send work that is based in other people’s universes. All works must be original with no threat of copyright infringement. All submissions should be sent to mundanitieszine at yahoo dot com.
