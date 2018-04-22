Today is Earth Day, and to me, it seems kind of silly that we only recognize this day once a year. In reality, every day should be Earth Day. The sad truth of the matter is that if you're not in elementary school, you really don't hear about Earth Day that much. People seem to be forgetting about the problems the planet faces, and with the current administration and their plans to dismantle much of what the EPA does, things are only getting worse.
A common argument I hear from the Right is that global climate change isn't real. Ok. Assuming for a moment that they're right, so what?
So, we shouldn't have cleaner air and water because global climate change isn't real? Doesn't it make sense to have these things for our children, and our children's children, even if the planet isn't warming up?
Fossil fuels will eventually run out, so we shouldn't develop renewable energies, because global climate change isn't real? How does that even make sense? When we run out of fossil fuels, what are we going to do?
I also hear that we shouldn't be worrying about oil because global climate change isn't real. The truth is, oil is also a fossil fuel, and it will eventually run out. Not only that, but if we stop our dependence on Mid-East oil, we will stop funneling money into countries that fund terrorism. This should make sense to people on the right. So, even if you don't believe in global climate change, switching to alternative fuel sources makes sense from a political point of view.
So, taking better care of the planet actually makes sense for people from every political perspective, so let's start today, and let's make sure we never stop!
Sunday, April 22, 2018
Earth Day
Posted by J Erwine at 12:05 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment