Thursday, March 15, 2018

The Moth and the Flame

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
The Moth and the Flame: A Yoelin Thibbony Rescue is now available at http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/butterfly.htm
Yoelin’s periphery is under attack, and she has to close down her chosen purpose in life—performing Rescues, of children, people, and things. Her investigation takes her into the sordid world of betrayal. Too many people want her dead—including her former boss in Corporatia Security; a crime boss who wants to force her favors in exchange for an old debt; and the head of one of the most powerful corporations in Corporatia. Her only allies are a former lover with his own agenda; a concourse deli operator; and a woman who has sworn to kill her, whatever the cost.
As Yoelin strives to rescue herself, she stumbles upon a dark family secret: she may not be who she thought she was. But can she ever discover who she really is?
Posted by J Erwine at 8:34 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 