Wednesday, February 28, 2018
The Fifth Di... March 2018
The March issue of The Fifth Di… takes a walk on the dark side with Lachlan Walter, Robert N Stephenson, Rik Hunik, and Gustavo Bondoni bringing you stories of the darker side of humanity.
You’ll be taken to a bleak future where the poor are taken advantage of, a future where a branch of humanity comes back to Earth, but the encounter doesn’t go anything like people might have expected, a future where immortality brings a terrible consequence, and an effort to explore the universe that is brutally sabotaged. If you like fiction that warns you about the dangers of the future, this is the issue for you.
http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-fifth-di-march-2018/
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/797138
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B3ZHMC1
Posted by J Erwine at 1:31 PM
