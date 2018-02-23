I sold a drabble to Alban Lake Publishing's 10th Drabble Contest, Alien Brothel. For those of you that don't know what a drabble is, it's a story of exactly 100 words...no more, no less. It's not an easy feat to pull off.
As the e-book editor for ALP, I've been reading the Drabbles for many years, but I never sat down and wrote one, but then I came up with an idea for this one called "Learn to Read." It was 110 words when I finished...that meant cutting 10 words, which is not easy with such a small word count. Still, I managed, and the story will appear in the anthology in early April.
To give you an idea of what a drabble is, this post is more than 100 words, now imagine a complete story that's shorter than this post...
