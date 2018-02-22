From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Back issues from 2013, 2014, and 2015 of The Fifth Di..., The Martian Wave, and Spaceports & Spidersilk are now available for download for just one dollar!!!
You can download them at http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/shop and https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/nomadicdelirium. They should also be available for this price at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other on-line retailers. If they aren't yet, they will be soon.
Back issues for $1
