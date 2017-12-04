Monday, December 04, 2017

In case you blinked

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
Just in case you blinked over the last few days, we've announced several new projects that are looking for submissions...
We're reading for Nomadic Novellas, which is obviously a call for novella length stories: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/nomadicnovellas.htm
We're looking for crime fiction for Future Syndicate II: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/futuresyndicateii.htm
We've also started a new shared world collection called Mars Station Beta: http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/marsstationbetaguidelines.htm
In addition, The Fifth Di... is once again open to submissions and The Martian Wave is again looking for poetry submissions.
Posted by J Erwine at 1:31 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 