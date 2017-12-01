Future Syndicate II

What we’re looking for: We want stories about criminal activity in the future. We’re not looking for detective stories…we want stories that are about the criminals themselves, and their activities. This is a science fiction anthology, so science has to play some role in the story. Hard SF would be great, but we will look at adventure SF as well. As important as science is to the story, we really want to see well drawn characters who are believable and act in realistic ways. We all know that crime is a bad thing, but these people do it for a reason…what is that reason? Having said that, we don’t want to see fiction that portrays the criminals as completely evil with no redeeming qualities.
Story length: Stories must be 2,000-7,000 words in length.
Rights: We would prefer to buy first rights, but we will accept reprints as long as the previous publishing history is included. You also must own the rights to the story.
Payment: Now for the important stuff. We will pay ½ cent per word for first rights, plus two contributor copies, paid on publication. We will pay a $5 flat fee plus two contributor copies on publication for reprints. Please make sure you note the difference in pay.
What we don’t want: As already stated, no detective stories, no unbelievable characters. We also don’t want to see fan fiction, or fiction based in other people’s universes. If you’ve written a lot of stories in your own universe, then we certainly don’t mind that.
Response times: We will respond to all submissions within two months, but we will respond with a form rejection…we just like to let everyone know that up front.
Reading Period: We will be reading submissions until the anthology is full.
Submission Formats: All submissions must be sent as attachments, no exceptions. Stories should be formatted in Word or rtf.
Submission address: To submit a piece, or if you have any further questions, please send them to editor (at) nomadicdeliriumpress (dot) com. Sorry, we aren’t using hyperlinks because we’re really sick of the damn spammers. All submissions should have the subject: Future Syndicate Submission.
