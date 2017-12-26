From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
The week between Christmas and New Years is the biggest week for e-book sales. So, for all of you that received e-book readers over the holidays, Smashwords is having a massive sale, and we at Nomadic Delirium Press are proud to be a part of it. You can download most of our titles at significant discounts...in some cases, up to 75% off, and we've even made a few titles available for free!
Go to https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/nomadicdelirium, and start downloading and reading today!
Tuesday, December 26, 2017
E-book sale
