A Poet Explores the Stars

We’re looking for poems about the exploration of space. The poems can be about our solar system, other solar systems, black holes, or anything in between. We publish a lot of fiction about the exploration of space, but now we want the poet’s point of view.
All poems must be at least 20 lines in length. While experimental structure is ok for print, this collection will be both print and electronic, and experimental structures do not translate well to electronic formats, so preference will be given to poems with traditional structures.
We will accept no more than two poems from each poet, so please send us your best, and we are not looking for reprints for this collection.
Payment will be $5 per poem and one contributor’s copy.
All submissions should be sent to editor (at) nomadicdeliriumpress (dot) com. The subject should be “Poet Explores submission.” We prefer attachments, but you can paste your submission into the body of the e-mail.
If you have any questions, please send them to the address above.
