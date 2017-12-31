2017 was a down and down year. There were some ups, but they seemed like mere molehills compared to the mammoth valleys that were the downs. Every year I think, "Well, the next year has to be better than this one..." and the next year basically says, "Hold my beer."
If I had one quote I would like to send 2017, it would be from Mr. Spock in Star Trek VI. I would say, "Go to hell."
Sunday, December 31, 2017
2017 in review
Posted by J Erwine at 2:07 PM
