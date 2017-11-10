October took a toll on me. Nomadic had several book releases, we had MileHiCon, I got older, and I was putting in extra hours at the "real" job, and those hours were difficult. It's taken a real toll on me, physically, mentally, and emotionally. November has been fairly mellow so far, and I'm working on getting caught up, although my body and mind don't want to do anything. For those of you waiting on things from me, they will be coming...I promise.
Friday, November 10, 2017
Tough month
Posted by J Erwine at 10:49 AM
