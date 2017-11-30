The December issue of The Fifth Di… is here.
The December 2017 issue of The Fifth Di… brings you stories from Chris Dean, Karen Heslop, Kate Runnels, and G. W. Thomas.
A serial killer is loose and it’s up to a psi talent to catch them, but
can she hold herself together long enough to succeed? A young girl is
“chosen” to sacrifice herself for the good of her village, but nothing
can prepare her for what this sacrifice means. A woman is determined to
continue to explore the galaxy, but the chaos of Earth is threatening to
destroy her dreams, and she’s already had so many dreams destroyed. And
finally, a man down on his luck finds that that luck is about to change
in a way he could never expect.
http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/fifth.htm
Thursday, November 30, 2017
The Fifth Di...
Posted by J Erwine at 8:41 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment