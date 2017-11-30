Thursday, November 30, 2017

The Fifth Di...

The December issue of The Fifth Di… is here.
The December 2017 issue of The Fifth Di… brings you stories from Chris Dean, Karen Heslop, Kate Runnels, and G. W. Thomas.
A serial killer is loose and it’s up to a psi talent to catch them, but can she hold herself together long enough to succeed? A young girl is “chosen” to sacrifice herself for the good of her village, but nothing can prepare her for what this sacrifice means. A woman is determined to continue to explore the galaxy, but the chaos of Earth is threatening to destroy her dreams, and she’s already had so many dreams destroyed. And finally, a man down on his luck finds that that luck is about to change in a way he could never expect.
http://www.nomadicdeliriumpress.com/fifth.htm
