Order the December 2017 issue of The Fifth Di... early

From the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
We're still a week away from the release of the December issue of The Fifth Di..., but you can order (and read) the e-book version of the zine today at http://nomadicdeliriumpress.com/blog/product/the-fifth-di-december-2017/. Not only can you read it early, but until the release date, you can download it for just $1!!!
If you do order it, and you don't receive it, please contact us at editor (at) nomadicdeliriumpress (dot) com. We're still having problems with a recent "upgrade."
The December 2017 issue of The Fifth Di… brings you stories from Chris Dean, Karen Heslop, Kate Runnels, and G. W. Thomas.
A serial killer is loose and it’s up to a psi talent to catch them, but can she hold herself together long enough to succeed? A young girl is “chosen” to sacrifice herself for the good of her village, but nothing can prepare her for what this sacrifice means. A woman is determined to continue to explore the galaxy, but the chaos of Earth is threatening to destroy her dreams, and she’s already had so many dreams destroyed. And finally, a man down on his luck finds that that luck is about to change in a way he could never expect.
Saturday, November 25, 2017
